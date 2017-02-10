Student from home of the ballpoint pe...

Student from home of the ballpoint pen and matches visits Nowra

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: South Coast Register

GUEST: Nowra Rotarian, Janice Aljancic , thanks Hungarian Rotary Exchange student Zsolt Hajdu wearing his official youth exchange jacket for his entertaining talk and Bomaderry Rotarian and Youth Exchange officer- Karen Trigg for her support of him. Zsolt also exchanged club banners with Nowra Rotary president - Rob Russell and presented him with a souvenir gift pack of Hungarian matches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Coast Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
News Romanian tricolor on Hungarian Day and burned H... (Mar '13) Aug '16 Hungarian 101 104
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. Super Bowl
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,335 • Total comments across all topics: 278,817,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC