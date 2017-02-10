Student from home of the ballpoint pen and matches visits Nowra

GUEST: Nowra Rotarian, Janice Aljancic , thanks Hungarian Rotary Exchange student Zsolt Hajdu wearing his official youth exchange jacket for his entertaining talk and Bomaderry Rotarian and Youth Exchange officer- Karen Trigg for her support of him. Zsolt also exchanged club banners with Nowra Rotary president - Rob Russell and presented him with a souvenir gift pack of Hungarian matches.

