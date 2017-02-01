Putin Seeks to Turn EU Sanctions Tide...

Putin Seeks to Turn EU Sanctions Tide in Visit to Hungarian Ally

16 hrs ago

President Vladimir Putin will step up efforts to weaken support for economic sanctions against Russia in his first visit to the European Union since Donald Trump became U.S. president with a pledge to Putin will arrive in Budapest on Thursday for talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, one of Russia's strongest supporters in the EU and the first European head of government to back Trump. Trump's rise, Britain's looming exit from the EU and pivotal elections in Germany and France this year, present Putin with his best chance yet to overturn the penalties.

