Putin Seeks to Turn EU Sanctions Tide in Visit to Hungarian Ally
President Vladimir Putin will step up efforts to weaken support for economic sanctions against Russia in his first visit to the European Union since Donald Trump became U.S. president with a pledge to Putin will arrive in Budapest on Thursday for talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, one of Russia's strongest supporters in the EU and the first European head of government to back Trump. Trump's rise, Britain's looming exit from the EU and pivotal elections in Germany and France this year, present Putin with his best chance yet to overturn the penalties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott...
|Nov '16
|Hungarian 101
|9
|Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ...
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|10
|Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|147
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
|Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely...
|Sep '16
|Hungarian 101
|207
|Romanian tricolor on Hungarian Day and burned H... (Mar '13)
|Aug '16
|Hungarian 101
|104
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC