Photos: The restoration of the iconic Fisher Building arcade

Thursday Feb 23

When we heard late last year that the Fisher Building and neighboring Albert Kahn Building were going to be renovated, we were excited and unsure of what to expect. The Fisher Building is known as Detroit's largest art object, but years of damage has led to the first phase of restoration, which is activating the arcade.

Chicago, IL

