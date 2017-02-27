Photos: The restoration of the iconic Fisher Building arcade
When we heard late last year that the Fisher Building and neighboring Albert Kahn Building were going to be renovated, we were excited and unsure of what to expect. The Fisher Building is known as Detroit's largest art object, but years of damage has led to the first phase of restoration, which is activating the arcade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed Detroit.
