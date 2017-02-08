Out and About: Feb. 10
Rabbi Jeremy Schneider recently visited the Dohany Street Synagogue in Budapest, Hungary, which was constructed between 1854 and 1859. The synagogue has become a setting for social and political events in Jewish public life and the symbolic site of the Hungarian Jewish community.
