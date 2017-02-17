Orban's Olympic Dream Threatened by B...

Orban's Olympic Dream Threatened by Budapest Referendum Push

Read more: Bloomberg

Hungarian activists will push forward with a referendum on whether to kill Budapest's bid to host the 2024 Olympics, they said, assailing a pet project of Prime Minister Viktor Orban to undermine his dominant lead before elections next year. The group, called Momentum, has brought together the divided opposition for the cause, gathering 266,000 signatures opposing the Hungarian capital's bid and eclipsing the 138,000 required to force a plebiscite, president Andras Fekete-Gyor told reporters on Friday.

Chicago, IL

