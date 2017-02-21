Olympic bid withdrawal new setback fo...

Olympic bid withdrawal new setback for Hungarian leader

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Feb. 3, 2017 file picture Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for an EU summit, in Valletta, Malta. The decision late Wednesday Feb. 22, 2017 to withdraw Budapest's bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics is the third political defeat for Hungary's populist prime minister in less than a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i... Feb 14 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,908 • Total comments across all topics: 279,115,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC