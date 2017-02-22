Officials see Budapest's 2024 bid cha...

Officials see Budapest's 2024 bid chances slipping away

BUDAPEST, Hungary - Officials behind Budapest's bid to host the 2024 Olympics say the chances of success have been practically lost because of the disappearing political consensus. The bid may have to face a city-wide referendum promoted by a new political party, which gathered more than 266,000 signatures in favor of holding the vote, far more than needed.

