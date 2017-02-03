Miskolc Street XLII
The Lonely Shepherd * Recently this guy shows up at various places in the city playing the flute in his 'suba' the traditional winter coat of the Hungarian shepherds and the peasants. Suba is made of sheeps and if made well you can sleep under the stars in the winter without freezing to death.
