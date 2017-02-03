Mike Pence on Russia in Ukraine: 'We'...

Mike Pence on Russia in Ukraine: 'We're Watching and Very Troubled'

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Congress Hall in Philadelphia, Feb. 4, 2017 and Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks in Budapest, Hungary, Feb. 2, 2017. In an interview on "This Week," Vice President Mike Pence responded to new Russian aggression in Ukraine, saying, "We're watching and very troubled by the increased hostilities."

