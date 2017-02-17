A riveting documentary about a young Hungarian neo-Nazi leader whose life is upended when he discovers his Jewish roots, Joseph Martin and Sam Blair 's "Keep Quiet" would be valuable and important if it only told of one man's journey from bigotry to repentance. But this expertly made, highly dramatic film achieves must-see status for the inevitable light it sheds on the persistence of toxic racial hatreds not just in Hungary but worldwide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Sun-Times.