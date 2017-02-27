In Hungary, Sebastian Gorka Fought an...

In Hungary, Sebastian Gorka Fought and Tried to Undermine the Anti-Semitism of the Far-Right

Last week, The Forward published a highly misleading article about Deputy Assistant to the President Dr. Sebastian Gorka, incorrectly insinuating he has had "ties" with anti-Semites in Hungary. This narrative is a complete perversion of his involvement in Hungarian politics, which was an example of the opposite: Gorka has a decades-long record as an opponent of anti-Semitism, xenophobia and anti-American sentiment in Hungary and fought to undermine elements on the political right-even going as far as helping launch a political party to push conservative voters away from anti-Semitic parties.



