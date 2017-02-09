Hungary to put asylum-seekers in border container camp
European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans said Wednesday that i... . Migrants walk by an abandoned brick factory in the northern Serbian town of Subotica, near the border between Serbia and Hungary, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIR 6.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott...
|Nov '16
|Hungarian 101
|9
|Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ...
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|10
|Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|147
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
|Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely...
|Sep '16
|Hungarian 101
|207
|Romanian tricolor on Hungarian Day and burned H... (Mar '13)
|Aug '16
|Hungarian 101
|104
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC