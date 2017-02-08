Hungary stands ready to build second fence on southern border

Hungary is ready to build a second line fencing on its southern border to keep out migrants if the situation worsens this year or next, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday. The sun rises along the Hungary and Serbia border fence near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, October 2, 2016 as Hungarians vote in a referendum on the European Union's migrant quotas.

