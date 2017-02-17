Hungary: NGOs should reveal amount, aim of foreign funding
BUDAPEST, Hungary - Hungary's governing party says that it will propose legislation forcing non-governmental organizations reveal the source, amount and aim of foreign funding they receive. Lajos Kosa, parliamentary faction leader of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party, said Friday that the intention is to shed light on how the groups financed from abroad are trying to influence Hungary.
