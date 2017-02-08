Hungary: Bronze antiquities found in ...

Hungary: Bronze antiquities found in truck date to 900 BC

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

BUDAPEST, Hungary - Hungarian police say they have finished their investigation of a trove of Persian, Sumerian and Assyrian antiquities found last year in a truck. Police in Bacs-Kiskun County said Wednesday that bronze objects from as early as 900 B.C. were among the dozens of items recovered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
News Romanian tricolor on Hungarian Day and burned H... (Mar '13) Aug '16 Hungarian 101 104
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,756 • Total comments across all topics: 278,700,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC