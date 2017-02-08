Hungary: Bronze antiquities found in truck date to 900 BC
BUDAPEST, Hungary - Hungarian police say they have finished their investigation of a trove of Persian, Sumerian and Assyrian antiquities found last year in a truck. Police in Bacs-Kiskun County said Wednesday that bronze objects from as early as 900 B.C. were among the dozens of items recovered.
