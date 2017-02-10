Hungarian union reaches two-year Audi...

Hungarian union reaches two-year Audi wage deal

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Feb 10 German carmaker Audi's Hungarian unit has reached an agreement on wage rises for the next two years with the local AHFSZ union, which announced the deal on Friday. Car production and export by foreign automakers is a key driver of economic growth in Hungary, where skilled workers are paid much less than their counterparts in western Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
News Romanian tricolor on Hungarian Day and burned H... (Mar '13) Aug '16 Hungarian 101 104
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,662 • Total comments across all topics: 278,790,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC