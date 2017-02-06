Hungarian Mayor Runs White Supremacist Village Where Muslims and Gays are Unwelcome: WATCH
This week, the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire program went to Asotthalom, a village in Hungary which has introduced bylaws banning Muslim garb, Muslim prayer, and public affection by gay people. At the height of the migrant crisis, as many as 10,000 people crossed the border - just minutes from Asotthalom - from Serbia into Hungary each day.
