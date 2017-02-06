Hungarian court orders new procedure ...

Hungarian court orders new procedure in toxic spill case

17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A Hungarian court on Monday annulled an earlier ruling that acquitted 15 people tried in connection with a toxic spill from an alumina reservoir that killed 10 people in 2010. The prosecutors had appealed against the 2016 ruling and now the court in the city of Gyor ordered a new procedure.

Chicago, IL

