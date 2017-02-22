Fuelled by Olympic momentum, young Hu...

Fuelled by Olympic momentum, young Hungarian group aims for parliament

Organising their campaign from a decrepit basement, a group of young professionals and students have collected a quarter of a million signatures in a month to press for a referendum that could force Budapest to abandon its 2024 Olympic bid. Their Momentum movement has burst on to Hungary's political scene to challenge Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government and opposition parties a year before elections in 2018.

Chicago, IL

