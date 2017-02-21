Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.: Director Dealing

The Options were granted to Mr O'Quigley on 1 May 2012 under Falcon's approved stock option plan and were due to expire on 30 April 2017. Mr O'Quigley will concurrently sell 4,500,000 shares through a placing with an unrelated private investor at GBP 0.145 per share.

