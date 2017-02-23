Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. announces the g...

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. announces the granting of stock options

The Option grant is subject to regulatory approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. A maximum of 10% of the issued and outstanding shares of Falcon are reserved for issuance pursuant to Falcon's stock option plan.

Chicago, IL

