Diaries that reveal what happened to missing WWII hero Raoul Wallenberg

This handpainted first-day cover by Linda and Fred Collins is a fitting memorial to Raoul Wallenberg, whose efforts in Budapest, Hungary, on behalf of the Swedish government during World War II saved thousands of Jews from extermination. Wallenberg was given honorary United States citizenship by Congress in 1981, and the U.S. stamp honoring him was issued April 24, 1997.

