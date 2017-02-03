Defending Putin, Trump suggests U.S. isn't 'so innocent'
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a joint news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. On his first trip to the European Union since the U.S. presidential election, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday visited Hungary, the nation whose leader has cozied up to Moscow despite Russia-West tensions.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott...
|Nov '16
|Hungarian 101
|9
|Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ...
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|10
|Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|147
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
|Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely...
|Sep '16
|Hungarian 101
|207
|Romanian tricolor on Hungarian Day and burned H... (Mar '13)
|Aug '16
|Hungarian 101
|104
