Clarkson professor receives grant to product, direct open access documentary

Clarkson University Associate Professor of Communication & Media Jason Schmitt has received a grant from the Open Society Foundation in Budapest, Hungary, to produce and direct a documentary on open access, “Paywall: The Business of Scholarship.” The scholarship that is produced in science and academics fuels a large profit-driven industry, Schmitt said, which often promotes paid access to information that has been publicly-funded in some capacity. This cost limits developing nations from accessing the studies which further separates power and privilege.

