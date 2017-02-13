CARIBBEAT: A French toast to Calypso ...

CARIBBEAT: A French toast to Calypso Rose

Tobago-born Calypso Rose performs on stage during the 32nd Victoires de la Musique French music awards ceremony in Paris, France on Friday. Calypso Rose is making waves in France in a good way - with a top-selling album, a concert tour of the European country and a very special award.

