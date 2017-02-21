Best of Berlin 2017: Kaurism ki, Sall...

Best of Berlin 2017: Kaurism ki, Sally Potter, and On Body and Soul

Monday

Political films dominate the Berlin Film Festival and reflect the world situation, although a Hungarian romance set in an abattoir wins the Golden Bear The Berlin Film Festival has often marked itself out as one of the most political of cinema's annual get-togethers and the 67th edition was no different. Amid a year of turbulence and instability in Europe and America, the Berlinale's artistic director Dieter Kosslick remarked that "a spectre is haunting us - not only in Europe," and there can be no doubt that among the diverse array of films on show, many were taking the temperature of the world.

Chicago, IL

