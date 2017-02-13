Audi reaches two-year wage deal with ...

Audi reaches two-year wage deal with Hungary workers

Read more: Automotive News

Audi's Hungarian unit has reached an agreement on wage rises for the next two years with the local AHFSZ union. Audi, one of Hungary's biggest revenue-earners and exporters, will increase base salaries by 30,000 forints as of January this year, and by another 30,000 forints from the start of next year.

Chicago, IL

