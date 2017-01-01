WeddingsWeddings: Agnes Tengerdy & Matthew KrauserWeddings: Agnes...
Weddings: Agnes Tengerdy & Matthew Krauser Tengerdy - Krauser Ronni and Barry Krauser of Denville, NJ are pleased to announce the marriage of their son,... Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2iRuNNc Ronni and Barry Krauser of Denville, NJ are pleased to announce the marriage of their son, Matthew Krauser to Agnes Tengerdy , daughter of Agnes and Peter Tengerdy of Budapest, Hungary. They were married at the Stone House at Stirling Ridge, in Warren, NJ on December 28, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.
