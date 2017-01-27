Web Exclusive: Auschwitz survivor rem...

Web Exclusive: Auschwitz survivor remembers being forced to dance for "Angel of Death"

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WKOW-TV

Edith Eva Eger was only a teenager when she was taken to Auschwitz, but before she was taken there, she loved to dance. She was actually training to compete for the Hungarian Olympic team as a gymnast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
News Romanian tricolor on Hungarian Day and burned H... (Mar '13) Aug '16 Hungarian 101 104
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,160 • Total comments across all topics: 278,345,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC