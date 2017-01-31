Way to Go: Christmas in Budapest
Celebrating the holidays at Four Seasons Hotel in Budapest, Hungary, are Dale and Anita Spaht, of Gonzales, and Anita Spaht's sister and brother-in-law, Tish and Tony van Aken, of Mobile, Alabama. During the December trip, the group visited the countries of Germany, Austria, Slovakia and Hungary; and cities of Munich, Vienna, Passau, Salzburg, Linz, Cesky Krumlov, Melk and Budapest.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott...
|Nov '16
|Hungarian 101
|9
|Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ...
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|10
|Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|147
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
|Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely...
|Sep '16
|Hungarian 101
|207
|Romanian tricolor on Hungarian Day and burned H... (Mar '13)
|Aug '16
|Hungarian 101
|104
