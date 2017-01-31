Way to Go: Christmas in Budapest

Saturday Jan 28 Read more: The Advocate

Celebrating the holidays at Four Seasons Hotel in Budapest, Hungary, are Dale and Anita Spaht, of Gonzales, and Anita Spaht's sister and brother-in-law, Tish and Tony van Aken, of Mobile, Alabama. During the December trip, the group visited the countries of Germany, Austria, Slovakia and Hungary; and cities of Munich, Vienna, Passau, Salzburg, Linz, Cesky Krumlov, Melk and Budapest.

Chicago, IL

