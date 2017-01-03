The extraordinary story of Wendi Deng's Hungarian toyboy lover as...
'She's three years older than me!' Mother of Wendi Deng's toyboy lover reveals extraordinary story of her 'handsome' boy's path to the New York catwalks - and into the former Mrs Murdoch's arms She is one of the most eligible women in the world and he is one the rising stars in the modelling world. But when Wendi Deng, the ex-wife of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, was photographed strolling hand-in-hand on a Caribbean beach with Hungarian model Bertold Zahoran it raised more than a few eyebrows.
