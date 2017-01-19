"The Death Ship:" An Allegory for Tod...

"The Death Ship:" An Allegory for Today's World

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Counterpunch

In 1926 B. Traven's Das Totenschiff was published in Germany and became an international bestseller, though it wasn't until 1934 that an English version reached the bookstores. In translation The Death Ship was a major hit but was soon eclipsed by the 1935 publication in English of a subsequent B. Traven novel titled The Treasure of the Sierra Madre , a bitter parable of greed and karmic justice that John Huston later sculpted into what is arguably his finest motion picture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
News Romanian tricolor on Hungarian Day and burned H... (Mar '13) Aug '16 Hungarian 101 104
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,689 • Total comments across all topics: 278,102,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC