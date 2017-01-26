Story of WWII hero recalled in Hamilton for Holocaust Remembrance Day
Author Lynley Smith was sharing her story about Jane Haining, a distant relative and Holocaust hero, outside Poppies Books in Hamilton's Casabella Lane on Friday, to mark a day of remembrance. The UN-designated International Holocaust Remembrance Day, January 27, commemorates the victims of the Nazi genocide during World War II.
