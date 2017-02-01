Smog Alerts Issued Yet Again in Hungary
In a continuation of what has been a repeated problem over the course of the past month, thirteen Hungarian municipalities have issued air-quality warnings, according to Hungarian wire service MTI. The National Health Center announced today that air quality in multiple Hungarian cities has reached dangerous levels due to yet another round of smog in the country.
