SJ Delta gallery to honor late art teachers

San Joaquin Delta College's Horton Gallery will honor former art instructors Bruce Duke and Stephen Gyermek during its Delta Alumni exhibition that runs from Thursday through Feb. 10. Duke, who was 94, grew up in San Diego and studied art at San Jose State University. He earned a master's degree from Ohio State.

Chicago, IL

