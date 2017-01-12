Poor Roma in Hungary struggle to keep warm in cold spell

Reed is harvested in the marshland of the Kis-Balaton area, near Balatonszentgyorgy, 170 kms southwest of Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Bunches of reeds are seen during reed harvest in the marshland of the Kis-Balaton area, near Balatonszentgyorgy, 170 kms southwest of Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.