Pool Preparations Underway for 2017 F...

Pool Preparations Underway for 2017 FINA World Championships

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Swimming World & Jr. Swimmer

Pool preparations are underway for the upcoming 2017 FINA World Championships, which will be held in Budapest, Hungary this July. With just over 180 days until the big meet, the pool at the Dagaly Aquatics Arena has officially been filled with water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swimming World & Jr. Swimmer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
News Romanian tricolor on Hungarian Day and burned H... (Mar '13) Aug '16 Hungarian 101 104
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,905 • Total comments across all topics: 277,879,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC