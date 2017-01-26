Polish town that once made tiny Fiats offers Tom Hanks one
A Tom Hanks fan in southern Poland says her town that once produced small Fiat cars is offering one to the actor. Monika Jaskolska of Bielsko-Biala said Tuesday she was inspired last fall by photos Hanks posted of himself jokingly posing by Fiat 126p cars parked in Budapest, Hungary.
