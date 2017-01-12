Poland's president signs disputed 201...

Poland's president signs disputed 2017 state budget into law

Friday Jan 13 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The Polish president has signed into law the country's budget for 2017, a budget that opposition lawmakers say was passed illegally. Polish President Andrzej Duda speaks during a ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of 1956 anti-Communist uprising in Budapest, Hungary, October 23, 2016.

Chicago, IL

