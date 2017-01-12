Pic reveals fox encased in block of ice

Pic reveals fox encased in block of ice

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

Hungarian authorities suspended shipping on the Danube as the river was freezing over and massive ice floats could pose a risk to vessels, the spokesperson of the Hungarian General Directorate of Water Management announced in Budapest on Tuesday. Not only Hungary was affected by extremely cold conditions: icy conditions brought Bulgaria's Varna port as well as Romania's major hub of Constanta and Ukraine's Odessa to a standstill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
News Romanian tricolor on Hungarian Day and burned H... (Mar '13) Aug '16 Hungarian 101 104
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,666 • Total comments across all topics: 277,902,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC