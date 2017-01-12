Pic reveals fox encased in block of ice

Hungarian authorities suspended shipping on the Danube as the river was freezing over and massive ice floats could pose a risk to vessels, the spokesperson of the Hungarian General Directorate of Water Management announced in Budapest on Tuesday. Not only Hungary was affected by extremely cold conditions: icy conditions brought Bulgaria's Varna port as well as Romania's major hub of Constanta and Ukraine's Odessa to a standstill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.