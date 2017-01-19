Man facing animal cruelty charges arr...

Man facing animal cruelty charges arrested after trying to pick up 5 bulldog puppies: RCMP

A man already facing multiple charges for animal cruelty is facing a new charge after RCMP allege he tried to pick up five French Bulldog puppies imported from Budapest, Hungary. The man collecting the dogs was recognized from recent media reports.

Chicago, IL

