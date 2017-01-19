Man facing animal cruelty charges arrested after trying to pick up 5 bulldog puppies: RCMP
A man already facing multiple charges for animal cruelty is facing a new charge after RCMP allege he tried to pick up five French Bulldog puppies imported from Budapest, Hungary. The man collecting the dogs was recognized from recent media reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott...
|Nov '16
|Hungarian 101
|9
|Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ...
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|10
|Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|147
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
|Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely...
|Sep '16
|Hungarian 101
|207
|Romanian tricolor on Hungarian Day and burned H... (Mar '13)
|Aug '16
|Hungarian 101
|104
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC