Look Again: The week's most compelling images from around the globe

Look Again is a daily series presenting the best photographs of the previous 24 hours, curated and written by Salon's writers and editors. Yvelines, France Phillipe Lopez/Getty 105-year-old Robert Marchand sets a World record at the Saint-Quentin-en Yvelines race track Meet Robert Marchand, who just set a world record in cycling in the elite over-105 age group.

