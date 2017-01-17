Italy bus crash leaves more than a do...

Italy bus crash leaves more than a dozen dead

A bus returning from a school trip hit a pylon of a bridge near Verona in northern Italy on Saturday, leaving at least 16 people dead, according to Italian news agency ANSA. The bus was reportedly returning to Budapest, Hungary, from a school field trip in a mountain resort in France when the incident happened at the junction of Verona East on the road toward Venice, ANSA said.

