Hungary's public support for 2024 Olympic bid growing

2 hrs ago

About 63 percent of adult Hungarians queried support Hungary's bid to host the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, according to data from the latest public opinion poll taken in December and released on Wednesday by the Budapest 2024 Nonprofit Corporation. That is a 12 percentage point increase in support since the last poll, taken roughly six months ago, Budapest 2024 said.

