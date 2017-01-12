Hungary's Jobbik ditches far-right pa...

Hungary's Jobbik ditches far-right past to challenge Orban in 2018

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Hungary's main opposition Jobbik party is moving from its roots as a far-right, anti-Semitic radical group to target the mainstream, and plans to challenge ruling Fidesz for power in 2018 elections, its leader Gabor Vona told Reuters. Gabor Vona, leader of the radical Jobbik attends an interview with Reuters in Budapest, Hungary, January 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
News Romanian tricolor on Hungarian Day and burned H... (Mar '13) Aug '16 Hungarian 101 104
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,741 • Total comments across all topics: 277,850,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC