Hungary's Jobbik ditches far-right past to challenge Orban in 2018

Hungary's main opposition Jobbik party is moving from its roots as a far-right, anti-Semitic radical group to target the mainstream, and plans to challenge ruling Fidesz for power in 2018 elections, its leader Gabor Vona told Reuters. Gabor Vona, leader of the radical Jobbik attends an interview with Reuters in Budapest, Hungary, January 10, 2017.

