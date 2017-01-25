Hungary's foie gras industry down wit...

Hungary's foie gras industry down with flu as millions of birds die

The price of foie gras in Hungary, one of the world's leading producers of the delicacy, has surged since an outbreak of bird flu forced farmers to cull more than 3 million fowl, mostly geese and ducks. A kilo of goose foie gras cost about 13,000 forints in Budapest's Lehel market hall on Wednesday morning, almost double of what it was before the bird flu crisis.

