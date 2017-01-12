Hungary to boost defence spending to 2 percent of GDP - minister
Hungary will increase its defence spending gradually to 2 percent of its economic output by 2026 from 0.95 percent now, Defence Minister Istvan Simicsko said on Thursday. Hungarian Defence Minister Istvan Simicsko speaks during an interview with Reuters in Budapest, Hungary January 12, 2017.
