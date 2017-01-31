Hungary says Russia sanctions fruitless, Putin visit timely
Montenegrin Foreign Minister Srdjan Darmanovic, left, and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto sign a bilateral agreement on cooperation in the fields of education, culture, sports and youth during th... BUDAPEST, Hungary - The European Union's economic sanctions against Russia have failed economically and politically because they have not achieved their objectives, Hungary's foreign minister said Friday. Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Hungary had lost some $6.5 billion in export opportunities to Russia and other countries partly because of the sanctions the EU imposed on Russia over the annexation of Crimea and its role in eastern Ukraine.
