Hungary: Official says it could take days to ID bus victims
Police say 16 people have died when the bus carrying Hungarian school students returning home from France crashed into the side of a highw... . A bus crash survivor, right, is escorted back to a hotel after being questioned by investigators, in Verona, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott...
|Nov '16
|Hungarian 101
|9
|Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ...
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|10
|Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|147
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
|Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely...
|Sep '16
|Hungarian 101
|207
|Romanian tricolor on Hungarian Day and burned H... (Mar '13)
|Aug '16
|Hungarian 101
|104
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC