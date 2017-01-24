Hungary mourns 16 killed in bus crash

Hungary's national flag flies at half-mast on Kossuth Square in front of the Parliament building mourn the victims of a bus crash in Budapest, Hungary, Jan. 23, 2017. Hungary mourned on Monday the 16 people who died last Friday night when a bus bringing high school students home from a skiing trip in France crashed into a motorway pylon near Verona, Italy, and burst into flame.

